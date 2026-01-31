Levante Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Diego Simeone insists Atletico Madrid are fully focused on Levante, despite no January signings
Midfield linchpin Pablo Barrios could be rested
Levante sit 19th but have shown signs of recovery but are underdogs
Diego Simeone is not worried about Atletico Madrid's lack of activity in the January transfer window, saying he will continue to work with the players he is given ahead of Saturday's trip to Levante.
Atleti sit third in LaLiga ahead of their visit to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, though they are eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona and seven behind second-placed Real Madrid.
Los Colchoneros were also beaten 2-1 by Bodo/Glimt in their final league-stage game in the Champions League on Wednesday, when a victory would have given them a chance of reaching the top eight.
They must now face Club Brugge in a two-legged play-off in February, but Simeone will not be overly concerned if he is denied new signings before then.
"The players are not thinking about the possible arrival of a team-mate or not. We are thinking about the same thing – Saturday's game," Simeone said.
"It's not my issue, I'm a coach and I have to work with the players that the club gives me, as I have always done. I know I have to work in my place, and my place is as a coach."
One Atleti player that has attracted interest from elsewhere is Pablo Barrios, who has emerged as a key cog in Simeone's midfield.
Barrios was dealing with an injury around the turn of the year, though, and Simeone will be prepared to rest the 22-year-old if he deems it to be necessary.
"I'm not a fool... at least I don't think I am! Pablo is very important to us. At the moment, we don't have a similar replacement," Simeone said.
"We will try to protect him so that he can continue playing. I will be the first one to say to myself, I'm resting Pablo.
"He is fundamental for us, and we have to manage him so that he can play every three days."
Opponents Levante, meanwhile, are five points adrift of safety in 19th, though they have won two of their last five games in LaLiga, following a five-match losing streak.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Levante – Adrian de la Fuente
De la Fuente has been involved in three goals in his last five LaLiga matches for Levante (two goals and one assist), having failed to provide a goal contribution in any of his previous 12 games in the competition.
Atletico Madrid – Antoine Griezmann
Griezmann has scored nine goals in 10 appearances for Atleti against Levante in LaLiga.
Only against Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Valencia (all 10) has he scored more goals for the Rojiblancos in the competition (also nine goals against Getafe).
MATCH PREDICTION – ATLETICO MADRID WIN
Levante lost their last meeting against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, going down 3-1 on the road in November 2025, after not losing any of their previous four (W2 D2).
They have scored in their last five matches against the Rojiblancos but have never scored in six consecutive games against them in the competition.
Atleti have picked up points in each of their last five away games against Levante in LaLiga (W2 D3), after losing four of their previous six (D2) – their longest unbeaten away run against them in the competition.
Simeone's side have struggled on the road this season, but despite that, the Opta supercomputer still makes them favourites for victory.
They have only won three of their 10 away games in LaLiga this campaign (D4 L3), their lowest win rate through 10 away games of a season since 2019-20 (W3 D5 L2).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Levante – 20.5%
Atletico Madrid – 56.3%
Draw – 23.2%