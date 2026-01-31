Levante Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Diego Simeone plays down January transfer inactivity as third-placed Atletico travel to struggling Levante, with Antoine Griezmann key for the visitors

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Diego Simeone insists Atletico Madrid are fully focused on Levante, despite no January signings

  • Midfield linchpin Pablo Barrios could be rested

  • Levante sit 19th but have shown signs of recovery but are underdogs

Diego Simeone is not worried about Atletico Madrid's lack of activity in the January transfer window, saying he will continue to work with the players he is given ahead of Saturday's trip to Levante.

Atleti sit third in LaLiga ahead of their visit to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, though they are eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona and seven behind second-placed Real Madrid. 

Los Colchoneros were also beaten 2-1 by Bodo/Glimt in their final league-stage game in the Champions League on Wednesday, when a victory would have given them a chance of reaching the top eight. 

They must now face Club Brugge in a two-legged play-off in February, but Simeone will not be overly concerned if he is denied new signings before then. 

"The players are not thinking about the possible arrival of a team-mate or not. We are thinking about the same thing – Saturday's game," Simeone said. 

"It's not my issue, I'm a coach and I have to work with the players that the club gives me, as I have always done. I know I have to work in my place, and my place is as a coach."

One Atleti player that has attracted interest from elsewhere is Pablo Barrios, who has emerged as a key cog in Simeone's midfield.

Related Content
Related Content

Barrios was dealing with an injury around the turn of the year, though, and Simeone will be prepared to rest the 22-year-old if he deems it to be necessary.

"I'm not a fool... at least I don't think I am! Pablo is very important to us. At the moment, we don't have a similar replacement," Simeone said.

"We will try to protect him so that he can continue playing. I will be the first one to say to myself, I'm resting Pablo.

"He is fundamental for us, and we have to manage him so that he can play every three days."

Opponents Levante, meanwhile, are five points adrift of safety in 19th, though they have won two of their last five games in LaLiga, following a five-match losing streak.

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Levante – Adrian de la Fuente 

De la Fuente has been involved in three goals in his last five LaLiga matches for Levante (two goals and one assist), having failed to provide a goal contribution in any of his previous 12 games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid – Antoine Griezmann 

Griezmann has scored nine goals in 10 appearances for Atleti against Levante in LaLiga. 

Only against Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Valencia (all 10) has he scored more goals for the Rojiblancos in the competition (also nine goals against Getafe).

MATCH PREDICTION – ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Levante lost their last meeting against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, going down 3-1 on the road in November 2025, after not losing any of their previous four (W2 D2). 

They have scored in their last five matches against the Rojiblancos but have never scored in six consecutive games against them in the competition.

Atleti have picked up points in each of their last five away games against Levante in LaLiga (W2 D3), after losing four of their previous six (D2) – their longest unbeaten away run against them in the competition.

Simeone's side have struggled on the road this season, but despite that, the Opta supercomputer still makes them favourites for victory.

They have only won three of their 10 away games in LaLiga this campaign (D4 L3), their lowest win rate through 10 away games of a season since 2019-20 (W3 D5 L2).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Levante – 20.5%

Atletico Madrid – 56.3%

Draw – 23.2%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus