Real Madrid Vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Real Madrid open their La Liga campaign against Osasuna at home
Real Madrid could not win a trophy last season
Xabi Alonso is now at the helm of Los Blancos
Real Madrid are heading into the 2025-26 campaign with “excitement and enthusiasm”, so says Xabi Alonso.
Los Blancos will be desperate to make amends this term after a disappointing 2024-25 season, in which they went without a major trophy for the first time since 2020-21.
Following Barcelona’s domestic domination, with Hansi Flick steering his side to a domestic treble, 15-time European champions Madrid will be eager to bridge the gap and have strengthened this summer with the acquisitions of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Franco Mastantuono.
Madrid, who crashed out of this summer’s Club World Cup following a 4-0 semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, go into the season under Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in May.
Osasuna mark Alonso's first league opponents as they visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
"We're all approaching it with excitement, enthusiasm, and eager to get the season underway," said Alonso.
"It's been a short but intense two weeks, and we're already looking forward to stepping into the Bernabeu. We want to start well. The first game is always important. Tomorrow is the day.
"We're making progress. It's hard to measure. We certainly still have a few more to go. But we already introduced the main ideas and fundamentals at the Club World Cup, and we've worked hard on them these past two weeks. The feeling is good."
Speaking about what Madrid fans can expect, Alonso said: "I'm more about doing than talking, making promises before you act doesn't usually work in football. Just saying it is not going to make it happen. We want to start down that path tomorrow.
"We are really excited and want to bring that energy to the stadium and earn their support."
Meanwhile, Osasuna will also be seeking to build on last season’s momentum, having finished ninth in LaLiga, narrowly missing out on Conference League football despite finishing level on points with Rayo Vallecano in eighth.
Alessio Lisci has taken charge in the close-season, with Osasuna starting their third consecutive season with a different coach.
Lisci said: "It will be a tough match, but we are excited to take it on because we enjoy facing the best teams. It's always a good opportunity to play these matches. It’s clear that we prepare our preseason not just to face Real Madrid but for the entire season."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Real Madrid - Vinicius Junior
Despite numerous rumours circling in relation to the Brazilian's future, Vinicius featured for Alonso's side in last week's pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol. The forward netted three of his 11 LaLiga goals in the corresponding fixture last term, and registered 19 goal involvements in the Spanish top flight.
Vinicius has been involved in 11 goals in 11 games against Osasuna in LaLiga (eight goals and three assists), more than against any other opponent in the competition.
Osasuna - Ante Budimir
Croatia international Budimir ranked third in LaLiga for goals scored last season (21), trailing only Barca's Robert Lewandowski (27) and Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (31).
The 34-year-old was on the scoresheet last time the two sides met in February in a 1-1 draw, and has found the back of the net in two of his last three games against Madrid.
MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN
Madrid have not lost a LaLiga game against Osasuna since January 2011 (a 1-0 defeat), and are unbeaten in their last 20 against them, winning 14 and drawing six.
Los Blancos are also unbeaten in their opening LaLiga fixture for the last 16 seasons (11 wins and five draws), with their most recent opening-day defeat coming in August 2008 against Deportivo de La Coruna (1-2).
It has been 21 years since Osasuna’s last league win at the Bernabeu, which came in April 2004 (3-0).
Lisci, meanwhile, lost his only LaLiga match against Madrid, going down 6-0 with Levante in May 2022, the biggest defeat he has suffered in his LaLiga coaching career.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Real Madrid: 72.3%
Draw: 16.4%
Osasuna: 11.3%