Football

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Terzic 'Proud But Empty' After Champions League Final Defeat

Borussia Dortmund have now lost their last three major European finals, though Edin Terzic was still able to reflect on the positives from the game despite the disappointing result

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic.
info_icon

Edin Terzic says he feels "proud but empty" following Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday. (More Football News)

Dortmund were the better side in the first half, though lacked a clinical edge to punish a Madrid side struggling to create chances.

Late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior clinched a record-extending 15th European crown for Los Blancos, with Dortmund suffering Champions League heartbreak on Wembley turf for a second time.

The Black and Yellow have now lost their last three major European finals, though Terzic was still able to reflect on the positives from the game despite the disappointing result.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, he said: "After a Champions League final we've lost, I'm proud but also empty. It's difficult to think about the last 12 months and analyse that period. But I think we've had a season with a lot of ups and downs.

"Today was a perfect example of what is possible with this team, what we can achieve and that's what's important from tomorrow onwards. We have to try to be more consistent.

"It's difficult to find the words. Performance-wise, we played a great game, but we found out why they've become champions for the 15th time. They were so effective and that was something we missed.

"We showed that we were here to win, not just play a game. We were close. Small things missing. But congratulations to them to keep this kind of hunger. You can see why they are champions.

"This is a proud moment. We took 100,000 people from Dortmund to London, and everybody had the belief. It was a fantastic journey, but I'm also a bit empty inside as it was a great opportunity, but we didn't take it."

On the opposite side, former Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham became the third-youngest player to start a Champions League final for Madrid at 20 years and 338 days, after Iker Casillas in 2000 and Raul in 1998.

Terzic was full of praise for his former player and passed on his well wishes to the England international.

"When he left us, I said the same thing I said to Erling Haaland - that I was proud to be their manager," he added.

"It is his first Champions League win, and it is a proud moment for him.

"I know what Mark, Denise and Jobe are doing to get this success in the family. Congratulations to Jude."

