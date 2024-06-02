Football

Dortmund 0-2 Madrid, Champions League Final: Carvajal, Vinicius Secure 15th Crown For Los Blancos

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior netted late goals for Real Madrid, who went through a whole UEFA Champions League campaign without defeat for the first time

Vinicius Junior celebrates his Champions League final goal against Borussia Dortmund.
Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday. (More Football News)

Huge favourites going into the game, the Spanish side were outplayed for long periods but broke Dortmund's resistance with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

Veteran right back Carvajal glanced in a header from a Toni Kroos corner in the 74th minute and from that moment Carlo Ancelotti's side sparked into life.

Vinicius slid home Madrid's second in the 83rd minute to silence the yellow-clad Dortmund fans who had created a wall of noise throughout the final.

It was hard on the German side who missed several good first-half chances, the best of which saw Niclas Fullkrug hit the post from close range.

Data Debrief: Madrid deliver unbeaten campaign

Victory in the final meant Madrid had gone through a whole European Cup or Champions League campaign without defeat for the first time.

Ancelotti's side won nine and drew four of their 13 matches this season, not losing any. They are the second LaLiga team to achieve the feat, as Barcelona also managed it in 2005-06 under Frank Rijkaard.

The match also saw Vinicius (aged 23 years and 325 days) become the youngest player to score in two Champions League finals, having also netted against Liverpool in their 2022 triumph.

