Football

Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed

Scottish side failed to back up their impressive Europa League opening win against Malmo as they were thumped at home by a lethal Lyon

Alexandre-Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates against Rangers
info_icon

Malick Fofana and Alexandre Lacazette each scored twice as Lyon outclassed Rangers 4-1 in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday. (More Football News)

Former Arsenal striker Lacazette scored twice before the break after Tom Lawrence had earlier cancelled out Fofana's opener in Glasgow, with the latter also netting again in the second half.

Vaclav Cerny was punished for woefully blazing over the bar when Fofana bent home on the rebound from the hugely impressive Rayan Cherki's shot after 10 minutes.

Lawrence quickly prodded home the equaliser when Cyriel Dessers was denied, but an awful error from Connor Barron led to Fofana laying on a simple finish for Lacazette.

The Frenchman then made it 3-1 with a whipped 25-yard stunner before the break and Fofana poked home Cherki's low cross at the back post to add more gloss shortly after the restart.

Duje Caleta-Car saw a header thunder off the crossbar and Corentin Tolisso had a shot cleared off the line, while substitute Said Benrahma was also denied as Lyon pushed to really emphasise their dominance of proceedings.

Data Debrief: Lyon forwards tormentors in chief

Rangers, who won impressively at Malmo on MD1, just had no answer for the dynamism of a Lyon side who are now two from two and second in the table.

Lacazette was playing his 50th game in the Europa League and scored his 23rd and 24th goals in the competition. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34) and Aritz Aduriz (26) have scored more since his first appearance in September 2012.

Cherki set up both of Fofana's goals in an excellent display and has six goal involvements in only five Europa League starts (three goals, three assists), while Fofana scored and assisted in the same game for the first time for Lyon.

Rangers have a night to forget and this represented only the first time in the Europa League/UEFA Cup they have conceded four goals at home, and only the third time overall.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The Indian Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For Australian Tour
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 5
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE
  5. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
Football News
  1. Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed
  2. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Postecoglou Hails Brennan Johnson And Mikey Moore
  3. Chelsea 4-2 Gent: Renato Veiga, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Off The Mark In Six-Goal Cracker
  4. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Harry Maguire Salvages Point For 10-Man Red Devils
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Insists Harry Maguire's England Omission Not Due To Form
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Barzakh | A Short Story
  2. Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?
  3. Postcard From Kashmir
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
  5. Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status To Five Languages, Including Marathi And Bengali
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  2. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded
  3. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  4. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  5. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points