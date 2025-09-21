Rangers 2-0 Hibernian, Scottish League Cup: Nicolas Raskin, Bojan Miovski Goals Sends Gers Into Semi-finals

Protesting home fans held aloft banners calling for the head coach's departure, while play was stopped after a hail of coloured balls were thrown onto the pitch

Rangers booked their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian to ease the pressure on head coach Russell Martin.

First-half goals from Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough to settle the tie at Ibrox.

The pressure on Martin almost intensified in the 18th minute when Martin Boyle beat Jack Butland, only to be denied by the offside flag.

Rangers capitalised on their reprieve four minutes before half-time, when James Tavernier's corner was headed in by Raskin.

The lead was doubled in first-half stoppage time as Miovski slotted in his first goal for the club after Mikey Moore's initial effort deflected his way.

Miovski almost grabbed his second goal after the break, but was denied by Grant Hanley on the line and then the offside flag.

Youssef Chermiti also went close later on, with Hibernian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger keeping him out in the 88th minute, but the two-goal cushion was enough to take the hosts through to the last four.

Data Debrief: Rangers maintain Hibs dominance

Martin has overseen Rangers' worst start to a Scottish Premiership season in 46 years, while a run of five winless matches also included their 9-1 aggregate rout at the hands of Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs.

Nevertheless, his players responded with a controlled performance, enjoying 69% of possession while registering 14 shots to their opponents' six.

Rangers have now won six of their last seven home meetings with Hibs, and are now just two more victories away from securing a record-extending 29th Scottish League Cup title.

