Old Firm rivals played out a stalemate at Ibrox
Rangers, Celtic dropped out of UCL reckoning
Celtic are reigning SPL champs
Celtic dropped their first points of the Scottish Premiership season following a 0-0 draw with rivals Rangers at Ibrox.
Nothing could separate the sides in a generally low-key Glasgow derby, with the hosts recording their fourth successive stalemate of the campaign.
Rangers thought they had taken the lead in the 31st minute when John Souttar headed home from James Tavernier's free-kick, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
Both teams were seeking a positive response after missing out on Champions League qualification following defeats in the play-off round earlier this week.
However, neither could really generate too much of an attacking threat, with the accumulative expected goals (xG) coming to just 0.32 (0.15 for Rangers, 0.17 for Celtic).
Kieran Tierney sent an acrobatic attempt straight at Jack Butland in the 56th minute, but that was the closest either side went to grabbing all three points, with the spoils shared.
Data Debrief: Rangers' wait for a win continues
Rangers have opened a Premiership campaign with four winless matches for only the fourth time in their history, also doing so in 1964-65, 1978-79 and 1983-84.
Meanwhile, they have now failed to win five successive top-flight games for the first time since December 2005, and this result will hardly ease the pressure on new boss Russell Martin.
Celtic, on the other hand, have failed to win the opening clash against Rangers in the Premiership for only the third time in the last 10 seasons.