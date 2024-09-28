Osasuna Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online

Osasuna will battle it out against Barcelona in matchday 8 of La Liga 2024-25 at the Estadio El Sadar, in Pamplona on Saturday, September 28. (Sunday, September 29) as per Indian time. (More Football News)
Ruben Baraja’s men have been good thus far and have notched up 11 points in seven games, and will be looking to add to their impressive tally against the League leaders.
While on the other hand, Barcelona have been brilliant, accumulating 21 points in their seven games, and will look to maintain their perfect league run when they travel to Osasuna.
Osasuna Vs Barcelona Probable Starting Line-Ups
Osasuna: Herrera, Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones, Torro, R. Garcia, Moncayola, Oroz, Zaragoza, Budimir
Barcelona: Pena, Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde, Lamine Yamal, E Garcia, Pedri, Raphinha, Torres, Lewandowski
Osasuna Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Osasuna Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match be played?
The Osasuna Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona on Sunday, September 29 at 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Osasuna Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Osasuna Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.