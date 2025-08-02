Orlando City Vs Atlas Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Orlando City SC will face Atlas FC in a Leagues Cup 2025 second-round fixture at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, 2 August 2025. After disappointing results in their openers, both sides need regulation-time wins to keep their knockout hopes alive.
Orlando could only manage a 1-1 draw in their first match against Pumas UNAM, taking the lead through a Rodrigo Schlegel header in the fifth minute before conceding in the 80th. The Lions lost the subsequent penalty shootout 4-3, settling for just one group point.
Oscar Pareja’s men have a poor record against Mexican opponents, with just one win in eight outings. However, they have scored 46 goals in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference this season, which is second only to Inter Miami.
Meanwhile, Atlas FC came back from behind in their match against Inter Miami, with Rivaldo Lozano scoring in the 80th minute to cancel Telasco Segovia’s opener. However, a stoppage-time winner from Marcelo Wiegnadt saw the Liga MX side return from Chase Stadium with zero points.
Los Rojinegros are currently 16th in the Liga MX group, and have kept no clean sheets in their last 16 matches. Manager Gonzalo Pineda will need to plug their defensive weakness if they want to get a positive result from the upcoming fixture.
Orlando City Vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on 3 August.
Where is the Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Where to watch the Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Orlando City vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.