Ahead of Tuesday's Durand Cup semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, Kolkata Police on Monday barred ticket holders from bringing certain items into the Salt Lake Stadium where the match will take place. (More Football News)
The notice has been issued in the wake of large scale protests in Kolkata following the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in the city.
"...This is to request you to convey through your authority to the contesting teams i.e. the Mohun Bagan Super Giants and the Bengaluru FC that no Tifo or drums, smoke candles or other inflammable materials will be allowed inside the stadium during the said match," the authorities said in the notice signed by the joint commissioner of police, Bidhannagar.
"It is requested that the above may clearly be communicated to both the teams and their fans so that the spectators who would be arriving to watch the scheduled match on the 27th August at the VYBK, Salt Lake are aware of the same and they will cooperate with the security agencies in this regard."
Kolkata Police also expected cooperation from both the teams in ensuring that the fans follow the guidelines.
"We anticipate a positive cooperation from your side and also from the end of the concerned teams (MBSG and Bengaluru FC) in this regard, in the interest of ensuring a smooth and enjoyable semifinal match on the 27th August," they said in the notice.
The city police had earlier cancelled the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal citing lack of security amid the protests. The fans of both the teams, usually bitter enemies, joined hands and protested outside the Salt Lake Stadium.
Mohun Bagan, the defending Durand Cup champions, take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday's second semifinal. In the first semifinal, Northeast United FC defeated Shillong Lajong 3-0 to book a place in the final of the 133rd edition of Durand Cup.