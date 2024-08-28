Manor Solomon Joins Leeds United On Loan From Tottenham Hotspur FC

The 25-year-old joined Spurs last year following his departure from Shakhtar Donetsk but only played six times before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.
He featured in pre-season for Ange Postecoglou's side but was not included in either of his matchday squads in the Premier League this season.
His other goal for the Cottagers came in the FA Cup, as he netted in a 2-0 win over Leeds in the fifth round.
Solomon signed for Spurs after a successful loan spell with Fulham in 2022-23 in which he scored in four successive top-flight matches.
This is the third piece of business between Tottenham and Leeds in this transfer window, with Archie Gray joining the north London side and Joe Rodon going the other way.