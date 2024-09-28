Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Pep Guardiola Declares 'War' In Escalating Rivalry

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City had been "provoked" into a "war" with Arsenal after the two sides drew 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium in a drama-filled clash. (More Football News)
City players John Stones and Kyle Walker suggested the Gunners used the "dark arts" as they sought to defend a 2-1 lead in the second half with 10 men.
Mikel Arteta's men had just one shot and 12.4% possession following the break, after Leandro Trossard had been sent off just before half-time.
While Stones salvaged a point with a late equaliser, Arsenal’s defensive approach led Guardiola to call into question what had previously been a cordial relationship with former protegee Arteta.
"Gabriel [Magalhaes] said it perfectly in the press after the match, so this is a war. We have to provoke the opponent, to push them, and at the end, what can you do? You provoke me, OK, I'm there," the City boss told the media.
"You want a war? Now we war."
Last Sunday's result means City have failed to beat Arsenal in their last four meetings in all competitions.
Arsenal had overturned a 1-0 deficit in the first half after an early Erling Haaland goal to lead 2-1 through Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel.
When asked about accusations of the "dark arts", Arteta reflected the claims back on his opponents in reference to the time he spent at City as Guardiola's assistant.
"I was there for four years. I have all the information, so I know, believe me," the Spaniard jibed.
The City boss responded: "Next time Mikel has to be more clear about exactly what he means.
"He said he was here four years and knows exactly what happened here. That can be related to the process now with 115 charges, maybe he knows information about that? Or maybe he had something like, I don't know?
"Hopefully, this question has been asked, and he can answer exactly what he means."
Arteta is still hugely respectful of his former mentor.
"I love him, I respect him, and I admire him. I admire his team and everything that he does," added Arteta.