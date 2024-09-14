Manchester City 2-1 Brentford: 'I Prefer To Win That Way', Says MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola After Battling The Bees

Pep Guardiola said he preferred Manchester City's win over Brentford as opposed to a more comfortable scoreline, confirming he is a big fan of Bees head coach Thomas Frank. (More Football News)
Erling Haaland's first-half brace ensured Guardiola's side maintained their perfect start to the season, but they had to come from behind to win 2-1 at the Etihad.
Yoane Wissa's goal after 22 seconds handed Brentford a shock lead, with his strike the fastest ever scored in the Premier League against the reigning champions.
It was also the first time that City had ever conceded in the opening minute at home in the competition.
Frank's side were also the last to beat Guardiola's men on home soil in any competition, winning 2-1 in November 2022, with the Citizens now unbeaten in 46 at the Etihad in all competitions since (W39 D7).
"I am a big fan of Thomas Frank. I don't remember in eight or nine years having a team playing the way they played," Guardiola said.
"We were lucky with the deflection because they deserved 1-0.
"We struggled a lot to read when to shoot and press. We were lucky to find the goals, but in the second half we were better and probably deserved to score more goals.
"We needed that to feel how difficult everything is, how difficult the Premier League is every game.
"People say City are so strong, but the Premier League is so difficult. Today was the real proof.
"I am a big fan of Brentford. They play long balls, but they have the ability to play as well.
"I give a lot of credit to my players, from where we come from in the past, but to still be able to suffer. I prefer to win that way rather than four or five nil. We need that."
City have now won back-to-back home games in the Premier League after conceding the opening goal for the first time since November 2019, while they are now unbeaten in their last eight matches (home and away) when conceding first in the competition (W7 D1).
Brentford, meanwhile, have lost five of their seven meetings with City in the top flight - the joint-most defeats they have suffered against an opponent in the competition (alongside Liverpool & Newcastle).
The Bees have now lost more Premier League away games (14) than any other side currently in the competition since the start of last season but provided the Citizens with a stern test of their title credentials.
While only managing an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.92 from their eight shots, Frank leaves the Etihad disappointed in the result, but proud of his side's performance.
"Standing here I am a combination of extremely disappointed we didn't get something out of this game but on the other hand very proud," Frank said.
"The first 25 minutes was world class, we were better than Manchester City. Second half they were more on top and made it difficult.
"A point would have been fair and not often teams can come here and say that.
"You could say if we need to win here we needed to take more of the chances we had in the first half.
"I respect Pep Guardiola very much and a lot of the reasons I do is because he made tactical changes at half-time, and then he is not too proud to put the ball down in the corner because they need to win. We must have done something right today.
"This is a fantastic group to work with and we need to keep doing this."