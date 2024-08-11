Football

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield

Silva soon marked his 30th birthday with an equaliser though, outmuscling Facundo Pellistri at the far post to nod Bobb's floated cross past Andre Onana

Manuel Akanji's penalty won the Community Shield for Manchester City.
Manchester City came from behind to draw 1-1 with Manchester United before winning 7-6 on penalties in the Community Shield on Saturday. (More Football News)

Alejandro Garnacho had broken the deadlock in the 82nd minute before Bernardo Silva headed in an equaliser just seven minutes later, setting up the shoot-out in which Manuel Akanji's penalty was the difference. 

After a slow start, it looked like City were kicking into gear when Oscar Bobb latched onto a loose back pass from Lisandro Martinez, but Nico O'Reilly could only hit the far post with his curling strike.

Bruno Fernandes thought he had given United the lead in the 54th minute, only to be denied by the offside flag after curling a wonderful shot over Ederson and into the far corner, before Marcus Rashford struck the post after a quick counterattack.

Just as he did in the FA Cup final in May, Garnacho broke the deadlock at Wembley, cutting inside from the right before fizzing a low shot out of Ederson's reach and into the bottom-right corner.

Silva soon marked his 30th birthday with an equaliser though, outmuscling Facundo Pellistri at the far post to nod Bobb's floated cross past Andre Onana.

Onana saved City's first penalty, denying Silva, but the contest went to sudden death after Ederson kept out Jadon Sancho's effort.

When Jonny Evans sent his spot-kick flying over the bar, Akanji kept his cool to win it for the Premier League champions, rifling his kick into the roof of the net.

Data Debrief: Citizens end their wait

It is not often City go without winning a certain trophy for long spells, but it took them five years to get their hands back on the Community Shield.

They had to come from behind to do it, and only against Newcastle United and Watford (both five) has Silva scored more goals against a single side for City than he has against United (four). 

Meanwhile, Garnacho (20 years, 40 days) is the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal against Chelsea in 2005 (18y 95d).

However, his goal was not enough to prevent United from becoming Community Shield runners-up for a 10th time, more than any other club.

