Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online

With the English Premier League (EPL) just days away from the start of its news season, the curtain-raiser of English top-flight football is already upon us. Last season's Premier League champions Manchester City will lock horns against arch-rival Manchester United in the FA Community Shield 2024 at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Saturday, August 10. (More Football News)
The FA Community Shield sees the English PL champions take on the FA Cup winners in the final at Wembley. However, the PL winner are also the FA Cup winners, then the Cup runners-up play the final.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola scripted history last season when they won their fourth PL title in a row. City recently concluded their USA tour with a 4-2 win over fellow rival, Chelsea.
City will be missing a host first-team players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji in the final.
On the other hand, Manchester United defeated City 2-1 in the FA Cup final last season that also kept boss Erik ten Hag in the job. United had an indifferent pre-season tour with losses to Rosenborg, Arsenal and Liverpool.
United have welcomed their top-stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho at Carrington.
Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head
In this Manchester derby, United have 79 wins to their name from 193 matches played to City's 61. 53 matches have ended in a draw.
When is the Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield football match?
Where to watch the Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield football match?
The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield 2024 final will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield 2024 final will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.