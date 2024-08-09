Football

Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online

FA Cup winners Manchester United take on PL winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, channel and timing details

Manchester United win FA Cup 2023-24, Emirates FA Cup Twitter photo
Triumphant Manchester United players pose with the FA Cup 2023-24 trophy after beating Manchester City in the final on Saturday (May 25, 2024). Photo: X/Emirates FA Cup
info_icon

With the English Premier League (EPL) just days away from the start of its news season, the curtain-raiser of English top-flight football is already upon us. Last season's Premier League champions Manchester City will lock horns against arch-rival Manchester United in the FA Community Shield 2024 at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Saturday, August 10. (More Football News)

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield 2024 final will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

The FA Community Shield sees the English PL champions take on the FA Cup winners in the final at Wembley. However, the PL winner are also the FA Cup winners, then the Cup runners-up play the final.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola scripted history last season when they won their fourth PL title in a row. City recently concluded their USA tour with a 4-2 win over fellow rival, Chelsea.

City will be missing a host first-team players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji in the final.

On the other hand, Manchester United defeated City 2-1 in the FA Cup final last season that also kept boss Erik ten Hag in the job. United had an indifferent pre-season tour with losses to Rosenborg, Arsenal and Liverpool.

United have welcomed their top-stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho at Carrington.

Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head

In this Manchester derby, United have 79 wins to their name from 193 matches played to City's 61. 53 matches have ended in a draw.

Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez - null
English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links

BY Stats Perform

When is the Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield football match?

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Community Shield final match on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 PM at the Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch the Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield football match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield 2024 final will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield 2024 final will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  4. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  5. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha: Ashwini Vaishnav Introduces Bill To Grant Statutory Powers To Railway Board
  2. Centre Forms Committee To Monitor Situation At India-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest In Dhaka
  3. Day In Pics: August 09, 2024
  4. SC Partly Stays Mumbai College's Ban On Hijab, Burqa Inside Campus: 'Students Must Have Choice'
  5. Awaiting Return Of 69 Indians Recruited In Russian Army, Says Jaishankar
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  2. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  3. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
  4. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Japan: Nagasaki Marks 79th Atomic Bombing Anniversary Amid Row Over Exclusion of Israel From Event
  2. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  3. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  4. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire
  5. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign