Football

English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links

Pep Guardiola has deflected the notion Julian Alvarez could be on his way to Atletico Madrid, describing him as "absolutely our player".

Julian Alvarez in Manchester City colours
Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez
info_icon

Pep Guardiola has deflected the notion Julian Alvarez could be on his way to Atletico Madrid, describing him as "absolutely our player". (More Football News)

Alvarez is currently representing Argentina at the Paris Olympics after helping his country win the Copa America last month, has voiced his frustration at a lack of playing time in big games.

The striker has been a useful member of Guardiola's squad but has often been used in an attacking midfield role as injury cover, especially with Erling Haaland as the clear first-choice forward.

In a press conference while in Paris, Alvarez said he would take the time to think about his future at the Etihad Stadium after the Games were finished, with Arsenal and Chelsea also reportedly interested in his signature along with Atletico.

Asked about the chance of the 24-year-old moving to Madrid, Guardiola deflected by giving away few details.

"He's absolutely our player. No news. I don't have anything to say. He will come back," Guardiola said.

"I count on him, but he said in the news that decisions will be made all together. Now he has to rest and when he feels ready to come back, he will come back.

"I'm sure when he comes back, I'll hug and congratulate him for the Copa America, for the Olympics, and we will start to work together. This is the reality.

"What happens in the meantime, I have a thousand million things to think about the team.

"Next week we play for the first trophy of the season [the Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley]. [In] two weeks, we play at Stamford Bridge again. That's my only concern."

Alvarez scored 19 goals for City in all competitions last season, outperforming his 17.5 expected goals (xG), while also contributing 13 assists, second only to Kevin De Bruyne (17).

He is set to enjoy an extended break when the Olympics finishes and will miss City's trip to Wembley to face Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

