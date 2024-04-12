Football

Mallorca Vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti Backs Bellingham To Go On Another Goal-Scoring Streak

Carlo Ancelotti also leapt to the defence of other stars across world football following a week where it was noted that Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland failed to make an impact in Champions League matches, which was also the case for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has only scored four times in 2024. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Jude Bellingham to rediscover his golden touch in front of goal. (More Football News)

Bellingham made a stellar start to life in Madrid after his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund and scored 16 times during the first half of the season.

Goals have been harder to come by since the turn of the year with Bellingham only able to find the net on four occasions in 2024 and not at all in two months, but Ancelotti is positive his drought will end soon.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to LaLiga struggles Mallorca, Ancelotti told a press conference: “The goals he was scoring have dropped off a bit.

“It was a surprise for everyone when he hit 20 goals in the first part of the season. Now he’s doing his job as a midfielder or a number 10, he’s not a centre forward.

“His performance levels have not dropped. He’s not lacking anything. He’ll get back to scoring goals again sooner or later.”

Ancelotti also leapt to the defence of other stars across world football following a week where it was noted that Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland failed to make an impact in Champions League matches, which was also the case for Bellingham.

“Perhaps these big stars haven’t delivered their best displays in the first games but there are more matches to come and we have to be careful with Haaland, Mbappe and  Bellingham,” Ancelotti warned.

While Madrid have a quarter-final second leg to come next week in Manchester, Ancelotti insisted they were fully focused on the trip to Mallorca.

Madrid boast an eight-point advantage over nearest challenger Barcelona but will face a Mallorca side still reeling from last Saturday’s Copa del Rey final loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Ancelotti added: “I’m not sure how the Copa final defeat will affect Mallorca.

“I doubt it will have too much influence because they have a big challenge, which is to ensure their survival as soon as possible.

“For us, it’s a key game in trying to win the league as quickly as we can.

“It will be a tough game, as ever, they will fight hard. We’re up against a very committed team who have shown an incredible attitude as a unit.

“We’re expecting an intense game and we have to try and match the things the opposition do superbly well, which is their collective commitment.

“The whole squad is ready. Our priority is tomorrow’s game. We have a lot to play for this week.

“Our confidence is just the same as it was a few days ago, unchanged, but we have to remember that tomorrow is a crucial game in the battle to win LaLiga.”

