Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, while last-place Almeria made history for the wrong reason by becoming the first team to go 28 straight games without a league win. (More Football News)

Almeria drew 1-1 at Granada for its 25th consecutive winless game this season. It also hadn't won its last three matches last season.