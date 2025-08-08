Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Win 2-1 After Late Drama

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: NortthEast United won the Northeastern derby in a thrilling game of football. The Highlanders won the match 2-1

Outlook Sports Desk
Hello! These are the highlights of the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC football match at the Durand Cup 2025. It was a terrific game of football at the JLN Stadium in Shillong where the two Northeastern giants collided in a Group E clash. NorthEast United struck first blow in just the fourth minute and kept the lead till the 81st when Shillong levelled score. However, just a minute later, NorthEast took back the lead annd won the match 2-1
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC football match at the Durand Cup 2025.

It is an important match for both the teams. A loss would put NorthEast United in danger. A win will help Shillong Lajong finish with three wins in group stage. So, there is a lot to play for.

NorthEast United have earned wins against Shillong Lajong in their recent meetings. In the semifinal of last year's Durand Cup, the Highlanders won 3-0. While at the Super Cup earlier this year, NorthEast United won 2-1.

KICK OFF!

We are underway in Shillong. Can Shillong Lajong upstage NorthEast United who are the defending Durand Cup champions.

GOAL for NorthEast United!!!

4' It is that man again. Alaeddine Ajaraie fires the opening goal and NorthEast United take an early lead as they so often do. Pressure totally on Shillong Lajong now.

18' Shillong are making a few chances but Northeast United have been sharp in defence. They have scored early and are now looking organised in defence. Good start for the Highlanders.

35' Yet again NorthEast United come close to score but Alaeddine Ajaraie shoots wide. Not the best of efforts from the strike and the score remains 1-0. An early lead keeps NorthEast United ahead.

Half-time!

NorthEast United have dominated the first after scoring the opening goal in just the fourth minute of this game.

55' NorthEast United continue to create pressure on the Shillong defence. Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the danger man for Shillong's defence and they have managed to keep him quiet after the opening goal.

73' Things are tight in this game now. We do not have much time left and Shillong need that one goal that would completely turn the match.

Meanwhile, Ajaraie has been shown a yellow card.

GOAL for Shillong!

81' Shillong have equalised. What a time to level scores and Shillong Lajong are right back in this game. Syndai with a late equaliser, interesting last 10 mins lined up!

GOAL for NorthEast United!!!

Oh! The lead has been snatched back by the Highlanders. It is 2-1 in favour of the NorthEast now. Ajaraie brings up his brace & putshis team in the lead again!

Full-time

Shillong Lajong 1-2 NorthEast United

A thrilling game and NorthEast United clinch the match 2-1 against Shillong Lajong. The crowd will go back home entertained. Alaeddine Ajaraie scored early and the Highlanders kept the lead till the 80th minute before Shillong found the equaliser. However, the joy did not last as Ajaraie fired his second goal of the game to take NorthEast United over the line.

NorthEast United now have two wins in two matches. Shillong Lajong too have two wins but they have played all three of their group games.

Closing

We will be closing our coverage for this game. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

