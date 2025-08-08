Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Win 2-1 After Late Drama

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 X/Durand Cup

Hello! These are the highlights of the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC football match at the Durand Cup 2025. It was a terrific game of football at the JLN Stadium in Shillong where the two Northeastern giants collided in a Group E clash. NorthEast United struck first blow in just the fourth minute and kept the lead till the 81st when Shillong levelled score. However, just a minute later, NorthEast took back the lead annd won the match 2-1

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2025, 06:13:29 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC football match at the Durand Cup 2025.

8 Aug 2025, 06:26:01 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 It is an important match for both the teams. A loss would put NorthEast United in danger. A win will help Shillong Lajong finish with three wins in group stage. So, there is a lot to play for. Check how you can watch the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup match.

8 Aug 2025, 06:42:48 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 NorthEast United have earned wins against Shillong Lajong in their recent meetings. In the semifinal of last year's Durand Cup, the Highlanders won 3-0. While at the Super Cup earlier this year, NorthEast United won 2-1.

8 Aug 2025, 07:02:34 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 KICK OFF! We are underway in Shillong. Can Shillong Lajong upstage NorthEast United who are the defending Durand Cup champions.

8 Aug 2025, 07:07:36 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 GOAL for NorthEast United!!! 4' It is that man again. Alaeddine Ajaraie fires the opening goal and NorthEast United take an early lead as they so often do. Pressure totally on Shillong Lajong now.

8 Aug 2025, 07:22:47 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 18' Shillong are making a few chances but Northeast United have been sharp in defence. They have scored early and are now looking organised in defence. Good start for the Highlanders.

8 Aug 2025, 07:41:32 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 35' Yet again NorthEast United come close to score but Alaeddine Ajaraie shoots wide. Not the best of efforts from the strike and the score remains 1-0. An early lead keeps NorthEast United ahead.

8 Aug 2025, 07:51:47 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Half-time! NorthEast United have dominated the first after scoring the opening goal in just the fourth minute of this game.

8 Aug 2025, 08:17:58 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 55' NorthEast United continue to create pressure on the Shillong defence. Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the danger man for Shillong's defence and they have managed to keep him quiet after the opening goal.

8 Aug 2025, 08:31:48 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 73' Things are tight in this game now. We do not have much time left and Shillong need that one goal that would completely turn the match. Meanwhile, Ajaraie has been shown a yellow card.

8 Aug 2025, 08:44:23 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 GOAL for Shillong! 81' Shillong have equalised. What a time to level scores and Shillong Lajong are right back in this game. Syndai with a late equaliser, interesting last 10 mins lined up!

8 Aug 2025, 08:45:14 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 GOAL for NorthEast United!!! Oh! The lead has been snatched back by the Highlanders. It is 2-1 in favour of the NorthEast now. Ajaraie brings up his brace & putshis team in the lead again!

8 Aug 2025, 08:58:54 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Full-time Shillong Lajong 1-2 NorthEast United

8 Aug 2025, 09:07:38 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 A thrilling game and NorthEast United clinch the match 2-1 against Shillong Lajong. The crowd will go back home entertained. Alaeddine Ajaraie scored early and the Highlanders kept the lead till the 80th minute before Shillong found the equaliser. However, the joy did not last as Ajaraie fired his second goal of the game to take NorthEast United over the line.

8 Aug 2025, 09:16:17 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 NorthEast United now have two wins in two matches. Shillong Lajong too have two wins but they have played all three of their group games.