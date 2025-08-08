Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Win 2-1 After Late Drama

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC football match at the Durand Cup 2025.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
It is an important match for both the teams. A loss would put NorthEast United in danger. A win will help Shillong Lajong finish with three wins in group stage. So, there is a lot to play for.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United have earned wins against Shillong Lajong in their recent meetings. In the semifinal of last year's Durand Cup, the Highlanders won 3-0. While at the Super Cup earlier this year, NorthEast United won 2-1.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
KICK OFF!
We are underway in Shillong. Can Shillong Lajong upstage NorthEast United who are the defending Durand Cup champions.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
GOAL for NorthEast United!!!
4' It is that man again. Alaeddine Ajaraie fires the opening goal and NorthEast United take an early lead as they so often do. Pressure totally on Shillong Lajong now.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
18' Shillong are making a few chances but Northeast United have been sharp in defence. They have scored early and are now looking organised in defence. Good start for the Highlanders.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
35' Yet again NorthEast United come close to score but Alaeddine Ajaraie shoots wide. Not the best of efforts from the strike and the score remains 1-0. An early lead keeps NorthEast United ahead.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
Half-time!
NorthEast United have dominated the first after scoring the opening goal in just the fourth minute of this game.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
55' NorthEast United continue to create pressure on the Shillong defence. Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the danger man for Shillong's defence and they have managed to keep him quiet after the opening goal.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
73' Things are tight in this game now. We do not have much time left and Shillong need that one goal that would completely turn the match.
Meanwhile, Ajaraie has been shown a yellow card.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
GOAL for Shillong!
81' Shillong have equalised. What a time to level scores and Shillong Lajong are right back in this game. Syndai with a late equaliser, interesting last 10 mins lined up!
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
GOAL for NorthEast United!!!
Oh! The lead has been snatched back by the Highlanders. It is 2-1 in favour of the NorthEast now. Ajaraie brings up his brace & putshis team in the lead again!
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
Full-time
Shillong Lajong 1-2 NorthEast United
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
A thrilling game and NorthEast United clinch the match 2-1 against Shillong Lajong. The crowd will go back home entertained. Alaeddine Ajaraie scored early and the Highlanders kept the lead till the 80th minute before Shillong found the equaliser. However, the joy did not last as Ajaraie fired his second goal of the game to take NorthEast United over the line.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United now have two wins in two matches. Shillong Lajong too have two wins but they have played all three of their group games.
Closing
We will be closing our coverage for this game. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.