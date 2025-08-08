Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group E Match

Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United will be facing each other in Durand Cup
Both teams are currently without a loss in the competition
Check when and where you can watch Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United
Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United will face each other in an important Group E clash in the 2025 Durand Cup. It is going to be the second match of the day and holds high importance for both the sides. Check where you can watch the Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025 Group E match right here.
NorthEast United began their Durand Cup defence in style with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Malaysia's Armed Forces side. The top-scorer of the last season of Indian Super League, Alaaeddine Ajaraie again wreaked havoc with a fantastic hat-trick.
Shillong Lajong have been at their best so far in the two group games that they have played. The opened their campaign with a 6-0 thrashign of the Malaysian Armed Forces side and then followed it up by a 3-1 victory over Rangdajied United.
Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When the Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played?
The Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United, Group E, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United, Group E, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.