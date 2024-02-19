Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Joselu Goal Not Enough As Real Madrid Drop Points Against Local Rivals Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid, leading La Liga by six points at the time of writing, could see their advantage reduced should Girona beat Athletic Club

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 19, 2024

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)
info-icon

Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. (More Football News)

Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against its southern Madrid rival, but the hosts equalized through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th.

The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona, which visits fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Third-place Barcelona, which won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a stoppage-time penalty kick converted by Robert Lewandowski, was eight points behind Madrid. Fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which routed Las Palmas 5-0 at home Saturday, was 11 points off the lead.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Brahim Does A 'Bellingham' As Real Madrid Beat RB Leipzig - Match Report

BY Associated Press (AP)

Advertisement

It was a disappointing result for Madrid against a Rayo team that had lost three consecutive league matches and hasn't won in seven straight.

Advertisement

Real Madrid remains unbeaten in its last 19 league games, with 14 wins and five draws. It failed to scored only once, in a 0-0 draw against Rayo in November.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement