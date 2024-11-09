Football

Mallorca Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Preview: Simeone Confident Rojiblancos Can Extend Momentum After PSG Win

Simeone hopes his side can use that result as an inspiration for when they visit Mallorca on their return to domestic action on Sunday

Diego Simeone hopes to see Atletico Madrid build on their midweek win in Paris.
Diego Simeone expects Atletico Madrid to take confidence from their last-gasp 2-1 Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain when they travel to face Mallorca in LaLiga. (More Football News)

After a tough October in which Atletico managed only one victory in five matches across all competitions, including consecutive Champions League losses, they have won their last three games.

The most notable of those victories came in Paris on Wednesday when Angel Correa scored a 93rd-minute winner to inflict a rare home defeat on Luis Enrique's men.

Simeone hopes his side can use that result as an inspiration for when they visit Mallorca on their return to domestic action on Sunday.

"The hardest thing in football is to maintain consistency and we did it winning a Copa del Rey match at Vic, in LaLiga against Las Palmas and at PSG on Wednesday," Simeone told a press conference.

"We are working on that and I hope we can build up momentum.

"We're going to face an opponent who plays very well, who are brave, who have a lot of tools, who are very strong at home and we'll try to take the game where I think we have to take it."

Simeone said criticism of his side's defensive approach did not bother him.

"We can't always perform at the highest level like we want, we hope to do so, but sometimes we can't respond to what we demand of ourselves," he added.

"There is an overall idea that the team competes as a unit. Against PSG it was defending with a lower block and the most important thing is that the team feels identified with what we do.

"To represent Atletico, to wear this shirt is a great motivation, no matter who you play against. I don't move from that line.

"Mallorca are a brave team, they have good aerial play, they know how to counter-attack. They are doing well in LaLiga. They concede few goals, it will be a difficult match."

Atletico are third in the LaLiga standings on 23 points, one behind Real Madrid and 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

