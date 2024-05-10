Football

Mainz Vs Dortmund: Terzic Tells BVB To Maintain Focus Ahead Of Champions League Final

Mainz denied Dortmund the domestic league title last season, snatching a 2-2 draw on the final day as Bayern Munich swooped in to retain their crown. BVB visit Mainz on Saturday for their penultimate game of the Bundesliga season

Edin Terzic celebrates Borussia Dortmund's second-leg win in Paris.
Borussia Dortmund will not go easy on Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to maintain their rhythm ahead of the Champions League final, says coach Edin Terzic. (More Football News)

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga with two games remaining, with the performances of German clubs in Europe ensuring that will be enough for Champions League participation next season.

They are also building towards their third appearance in the final of Europe's premier club competition, having overcome Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in the last four.

While all eyes will soon turn to their trip to Wembley Stadium to face Real Madrid on June 1, Terzic is determined that his side maintain their intensity levels, even if he rotates his squad.

"Through this rotation we not only keep the team physically and emotionally fresh but we also give chances to other players," Terzic told reporters on Friday.

"Our season just got a bit longer and we want to keep the rhythm up. It is about what we have built up in the past weeks and us wanting to still achieve something big, and that cannot happen with us shifting down a gear.

"We want to make these weeks the best weeks of the season."

Mainz denied Dortmund the Bundesliga title last season, snatching a 2-2 draw against BVB on the final day as Bayern Munich swooped in to retain their crown. 

They are now battling against relegation, but Terzic is not thinking of Saturday's game as a chance for payback.

"They did spoil our summer last year, but they did it fair and square. They had a say last season and did it well," he said. "Now we have the chance to have an influence." 

Mainz are in 16th place, currently occupying the relegation play-off spot, five points ahead of 17th-placed Cologne.

More importantly for Terzic, the game marks the start of a three-week build-up towards the Champions League final.

"We celebrated our qualification for the final on the night and now we have to deal with the situation pragmatically," he said.

"Now a new preparation starts for the Champions League final with these remaining two Bundesliga matches."

