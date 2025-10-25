Lionel Messi, Argentina Not Visiting Kochi In November As Friendly Match Postponed

Match sponsor Anto Augustine announces Kochi friendly postponement
Kerala sports minister’s office yet to receive official notice
Argentine Football Association visited stadium earlier
Organisers have postponed the highly anticipated visit of Argentina’s football team, featuring star player Lionel Messi, to Kerala.
On Saturday (October 25, 2025), event sponsor Anto Augustine announced that the friendly match planned in Kochi on November 17 would be deferred due to a delay in obtaining FIFA's permission.
Augustine wrote on his Facebook page: "Considering the delay in receiving FIFA’s permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window." He added that the match will be rescheduled for the next international window, with the new date to be revealed soon.
Kerala Sports Department Awaits Official Communication
Meanwhile, PTI reported that officials from Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman’s office said they are yet to receive any official notice regarding the postponement. The department will consult the authorities concerned to confirm the revised schedule, the report added.
AFA Representatives Previously Inspected Kochi Stadium
Representatives from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) visited the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi before the postponement announcement. They inspected the facilities to ensure the venue met international standards for hosting a friendly match. The Argentina national team was expected to play a top international side in the friendly match.
(With PTI inputs)