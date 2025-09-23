Lionel Messi-Led Argentina To Face Australia In November Friendly In Kerala: Report

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will likely play Australia in a friendly match in Kerala between November 12-18

Lionel Messi-Led Argentina To Face Australia In November Friendly In Kerala
File photo of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Venezuela. | Photo: File
  • Argentina football team led by Lionel Messi likely to play Australia

  • Match scheduled in Kochi, Kerala from November 12-18

  • Confirmation from the Argentine Football Association on fixtures

The Argentina football team, led by Lionel Messi, will most likely face Australia in an eagerly-awaited FIFA friendly match in Kerala this November, state sports department sources told PTI on Tuesday, September 23. This high-profile football clash will take place in Kochi between November 12 and 18, bringing the reigning world champions to India.

Kerala sports department officials expect Australia to be Argentina's opponent. Although officials have not yet finalised a match date, Kochi will host the game in mid-November. An Argentine support staff member will inspect the Kochi venue on Wednesday.

Reports in early August had suggested the team would not visit Kerala, sparking controversy. However, the reigning world champions subsequently confirmed they would play an unspecified opponent in Kerala.

If indeed Australia are confirmed as the opponent, it will be a rematch of the 2022 World Cup group-stage match, where Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win.

Argentine FA Confirms Fixture

Kerala's Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, also confirmed the team's visit. This was corroborated by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), which posted details of future fixtures on its official X handle.

"The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined)." the AFA statement said.

"The second, FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)."

Following the Kerala match, Messi also plans a multi-city tour of India in December. His itinerary includes Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi. He aims to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The initiative to bring Lionel Messi's Argentina to Kerala gathered pace in September 2024. Minister Abdurahiman travelled to Spain specifically to discuss this. He met Argentine Football Association officials to complete arrangements. Argentina last visited India in 2011, when they played Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

(With PTI Inputs)

