Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season

Despite a tough start to Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title defence, Luis Enrique is happy with his side's early season form. (More Football News)
PSG are unbeaten in the league and sit second in the standings behind Monacho, who have a two-point lead.
The reigning champions have drawn two of their seven games so far, including their last outing against Nice, though both stalemates have come away from home.
They have also lost one of their opening two Champions League games, being outclassed by Arsenal in their 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, meaning they are winless in two outings in all competitions.
The manager, who would not comment on media reports that he has extended his contract at PSG until there is official confirmation from the club, remained upbeat as his side prepare for Saturday's home game with Strasbourg.
"The start of the season in general has been very positive, even more positive than I imagined," Luis Enrique said at a press conference on Friday.
"Throughout the season, it is not a linear process, there are better moments and less good moments. We haven't had any bad spells yet.
"We would like to win every game, but that is not possible in football."
The Strasbourg game comes after an international break where many of PSG's players were in action, and the manager accepts this will be a factor in the match.
"We have to bear in mind playing time with international teams, travel time, and fatigue. So, of course, that is going to have an effect on the team on the pitch tomorrow," he added.
"We need to win tomorrow, but it will not be easy. It is never easy to come back after the international break."
The international break can also have its positive sides. One player who has struggled at PSG this season but shone for his country is forward Randal Kolo Muani, who scored both goals in France's 2-1 win in Belgium on Monday.
"That is certainly good news for me as a coach, to see our international players getting good results, produce strong performances, scoring goals, defending well," Luis Enrique said.
"The better they play for their national teams, the better for me."
Strasbourg are seventh in the standings, seven points behind PSG, but they have lost only once this season, and Luis Enrique expects a tough but open game.
"They score goals, they press high, they are dangerous, they are not worried about one-on-one situations," the Spaniard said.
"It will certainly be really difficult, well contested, and I think both teams will have chances."