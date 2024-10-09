Football

Leandro Trossard To Bring Arsenal Form To Belgium's UEFA Nations League Matches

Belgium face Italy and France in the UEFA Nations League Group A2 over the course of the international break, while the Arsenal man explained he was relaxed about not featuring last month

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard training with Belgium national teammates.
Leandro Trossard will be trying to bring his Arsenal form into the international break after coming back into the Belgium squad this month. (More Football News)

The 29-year-old has scored two goals in seven Premier League appearances for the Gunners and is enjoying a positive start to the season.

He has the joint second-best conversion rate (20%) of any Arsenal player to have featured in every league game, with his goals having come from 10 shots.

He also ranks third in the squad for expected goals (xG) generated (1.46) and has averaged 0.15 xG per shot.

When asked about how he has performed so far for his club, Trossard was pleased with how things were going.

"I feel good, yes," he said. "Is this my best form ever? I dare not say, but I think I'm performing quite consistently at Arsenal."

Trossard has played a variety of positions for the club this season, following an injury to captain Martin Odegaard. While his preferred position is on the left, he has also worked well with Kai Havertz as a second attacker.

With Jeremy Doku likely to take the left-hand side for his national team, Trossard could be used centrally to cover for the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

"That hasn't been discussed with the coach yet, but that will become clear today or tomorrow," Trossard said.

"I don't know yet what position I will play, but it's always nice to be played in your best position. At the European Championship, for example, I had to fill many roles."

Trossard's inclusion in the Belgium squad came after manager Domenico Tedesco surprisingly left him out in September.

They face Italy and France in the Nations League Group A2 over the course of the international break, while the Arsenal man explained he was relaxed about not featuring last month.

"[Tedesco] said he knew my qualities, wanted to try out new guys and give them some experience,” he said.

“The Nations League offers the opportunity for that. I agreed to that. It was a good agreement."

