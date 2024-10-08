UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League football tournaments starts with international teams slated to play in the coming days. The likes of England, France and Portugal will be in action as they look to top their respective group. (More Football News)
As per the rules of the UEFA Nations League, there are 54 teams divided into leagues of four based on their international ranking. Three leagues - A, B and C will feature four groups of four sides as of D will have two groups of three sides.
Each team will play two games against every team in their respective group in a home and away format.
With games coming thick and fast, there are some footballers who won't feature in the international games particularly down to injuries.
Matchday 3 Schedule:
Thursday 10 October
C4 Latvia vs North Macedonia (21:30)
D2 Moldova vs Andorra (21:30)
Friday 11 October
A2 Israel vs France
A2 Italy vs Belgium
B2 England vs Greece
B2 Finland vs Republic of Ireland
B3 Austria vs Kazakhstan
B3 Norway vs Slovenia
C4 Faroe Islands vs Armenia
D1 Gibraltar vs San Marino
C1 Estonia vs Azerbaijan (21:30)
Saturday 12 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Netherlands
B1 Czechia vs Albania
B1 Ukraine vs Georgia
B4 Iceland vs Wales
B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro
C1 Slovakia vs Sweden
C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (18:30)
A1 Croatia vs Scotland (21:30)
C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (21:30)
Sunday 13 October
A1 Poland vs Portugal
A4 Serbia vs Switzerland
A4 Spain vs Denmark
C2 Cyprus vs Romania
C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland
B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (18:30)
B2 Finland vs England (21:30)
C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (21:30)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (21:30)
D2 Malta vs Moldova (21:30)
(Timings are IST)
Live Streaming Info:
Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 telecast live in India?
The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 football tournament will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India?
All UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.