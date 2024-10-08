Football

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online

Here's all you need to know about the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matchday three games' schedule, timings and other details

Football: UEFA Nations League 2024-25, England vs Finland
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
info_icon

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League football tournaments starts with international teams slated to play in the coming days. The likes of England, France and Portugal will be in action as they look to top their respective group. (More Football News)

As per the rules of the UEFA Nations League, there are 54 teams divided into leagues of four based on their international ranking. Three leagues - A, B and C will feature four groups of four sides as of D will have two groups of three sides.

Each team will play two games against every team in their respective group in a home and away format.

With games coming thick and fast, there are some footballers who won't feature in the international games particularly down to injuries.

Ferran Torres was injured against Alaves - null
Ferran Torres: Barcelona, Spain Forward Suffers Hamstring Injury, Set To Miss Nations League Matches

BY Stats Perform

Matchday 3 Schedule:

Thursday 10 October

C4 Latvia vs North Macedonia (21:30)

D2 Moldova vs Andorra (21:30)

Friday 11 October

A2 Israel vs France

A2 Italy vs Belgium

B2 England vs Greece

B2 Finland vs Republic of Ireland

B3 Austria vs Kazakhstan

B3 Norway vs Slovenia

C4 Faroe Islands vs Armenia

D1 Gibraltar vs San Marino

C1 Estonia vs Azerbaijan (21:30)

Saturday 12 October

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Netherlands

B1 Czechia vs Albania

B1 Ukraine vs Georgia

B4 Iceland vs Wales

B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro

C1 Slovakia vs Sweden

C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (18:30)

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (21:30)

C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (21:30)

Sunday 13 October

A1 Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland

A4 Spain vs Denmark

C2 Cyprus vs Romania

C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland

B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (18:30)

B2 Finland vs England (21:30)

C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (21:30)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (21:30)

D2 Malta vs Moldova (21:30)

(Timings are IST)

Live Streaming Info:

Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 telecast live in India?

The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 football tournament will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India?

All UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sarfaraz Khan To Miss Mumbai's Season Opener
  2. Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads - All Details Of Australia’s FC Tournament
  3. T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching
  5. ENG-W Vs RSA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Crush South Africa By Seven Wickets
Football News
  1. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
  2. UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online
  4. Manchester City: MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Ederson's Exit Was Close
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024: Will Caste Lines Impact Results?
  2. BJP Leaders Hail Modi's Public Service Journey, Say His Efforts Brought 'Unprecedented Development'
  3. Ola Founder & Comedian Kunal Kamra Engage In Online Spat Over Customer Service Issue; Ola Shares Fall | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Terms Naxals Biggest Violators Of Human Rights, Says They will be eliminated by 2026
  5. J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands