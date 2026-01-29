Man City 2-0 Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Haaland And Cherki Send Cityzens To Round Of 16
Manchester City secured a direct ticket to the Round of 16 with a clinical 2-0 victory over Galatasaray at the Etihad. Erling Haaland broke his open-play drought early, dinking a delicate finish over the keeper in the 11th minute. City doubled their lead before the half-hour mark when Rayan Cherki converted a Jeremy Doku cross. While the Turkish side remained spirited, they couldn't breach a disciplined City defense. The win moved Pep Guardiola’s side into the top eight, though a first-half injury to Doku dampened the celebrations. City now bypass the playoff round entirely.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE