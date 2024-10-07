Ferran Torres: Barcelona, Spain Forward Suffers Hamstring Injury, Set To Miss Nations League Matches

Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out of action for an indefinite period, the Catalan giants said on Monday. (More Football News)
The 24-year-old will miss Spain's Nations League matches against Denmark on Saturday and Serbia next Tuesday, having damaged the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh.
Spanish media reports said Torres could be out for six to eight weeks after he sustained the injury in Barca's 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, limping off after just five minutes.
"Tests carried out on Ferran Torres confirm that he has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. His return to training will be dependent on his recovery," Barcelona, La Liga leaders with eight wins from nine games this term, said.
The Blaugrana are navigating an injury crisis, with Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen among the players sidelined.
"Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack," Barca boss Hansi Flick said on Sunday.
Torres has made 10 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season, scoring once and registering two assists.