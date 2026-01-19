Real Sociedad 2-1 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Catalans' 11-Game Winning Streak Ends
Disallowed goals, hitting the woodwork five times, and great saves. It was just too much for Barcelona to overcome on Sunday as it lost 2-1 to Real Sociedad in the Spanish league to see its 11-game winning streak come to an end. Barcelona had three goals disallowed — as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review — in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range, and Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro made a series of impressive saves.
