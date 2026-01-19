Real Sociedad 2-1 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Catalans' 11-Game Winning Streak Ends

Disallowed goals, hitting the woodwork five times, and great saves. It was just too much for Barcelona to overcome on Sunday as it lost 2-1 to Real Sociedad in the Spanish league to see its 11-game winning streak come to an end. Barcelona had three goals disallowed — as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review — in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range, and Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro made a series of impressive saves.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga: Real Sociedad Vs FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad players celebrate their victory at the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
1/9
La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, left, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Sociedad Vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Jules Kounde makes an attempt to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes, right, celebrates with Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, centre, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Sociedad Vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
La Liga 2025-26: Real Sociedad Vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad's Carlos Soler, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Sociedad Vs FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad players celebrate after Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal scored his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Eric Garcia, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

  4. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

  5. Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  4. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  5. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK