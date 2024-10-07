FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Injury Forces Eder Militao Out Of Brazil's Squad, Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno Roped In

Eder Militao will miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to a thigh injury. (More Football News)
The defender, who also missed September's fixtures due to a leg injury, first felt some discomfort against Atletico Madrid on September 29.
Though he has featured for Real Madrid since, he flew out to Sao Paulo to undergo checks on the issue, where the national team confirmed the extent of the injury.
"[Militao] underwent tests this Sunday... which revealed a minor muscle injury in his left thigh that will prevent him from playing," the CBF said in a statement.
He is the second Madrid player to pull out of the Brazil squad, with Vinicius Junior also unfit to play after suffering a neck injury.
Brazil sit fifth in South America's qualification table after eight matches, with 10 points.