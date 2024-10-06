Football

Premier League: Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Likely To Miss Brazil World Cup Qualifiers With Suspected Hamstring Injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss “a few weeks” after he was injured and substituted in Saturday's English Premier League match against Crystal Palace

Alisson-Becker-file-photo
Alisson Becker Photo: File
info_icon

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss “a few weeks” after he was injured and substituted in Saturday's English Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (More Football News)

Alisson appeared to hurt his hamstring when clearing the ball in the second half at Selhurst Park and had to leave the field in the 79th minute.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expected him to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers and Liverpool's next game, at least.

“What we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after (the international break)," Slot said

“It is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is (his hamstring).”

Brazil has World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru during the upcoming international break.

Alisson limped off to be replaced by Vitezslav Jaros. Alisson has only recently returned after a muscle injury and was holding the back of his right leg on the sideline.

First-placed Liverpool won 1-0 through Diogo Jota's goal in the ninth minute.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also went off as a precaution because of an issue with his groin.

Slot said he didn't know if Mac Allister would be able to play for Argentina in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

“He went off because of an injury, but how bad it is is difficult for me to judge in this moment,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan?
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  5. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
Football News
  1. Everton 0-0 Newcastle, Premier League: I Back Myself On Penalties, Says Spot-Kick Hero Pickford
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Complacency Key In Disappointing Draw, Says Alonso
  3. Inter Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Thuram Hat-trick Keeps Champions Within Reach Of Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors
  5. AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth
  2. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  3. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  4. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  5. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  2. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  3. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  4. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  5. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
World News
  1. Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Drives To Slow Down Outbreak
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza's Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'