Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool: 'Alisson Will Not Be With Us' - Arne Slot Dealt Injury Blow After Win

Diogo Jota scored the only goal nine minutes in after Eddie Nketiah had a goal disallowed in the first minute for offside

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was forced off injured against Crystal Palace
Arne Slot confirmed Alisson is set for a spell on the sidelines after being forced off injured late in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. (More Football News)

Diogo Jota scored the only goal nine minutes in after Eddie Nketiah had a goal disallowed in the first minute for offside.

Palace attempted to find a late equaliser, but amid their flurry of chances, Alisson went down after a routine clearance holding his right leg.

Having only just returned from a thigh injury, it is a worrying sign for the Brazilian, with big games against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up.

Liverpool's goalscorer Diogo Jota - null
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, EPL: Jota's Early Strike Enough To Win It For Reds

BY Stats Perform

And though Slot was pleased to get the win that secured their stay at the top of the table over the international break, he confirmed it was unlikely Alisson would be available for their next games.

"Mostly for me, it's special [to be top of the table]," Slot told TNT Sports.

"Players go to their national team, and they think of the national team, but for me, if I lose it is three to four days of being unhappy. I think my wife will be happy as she will have someone home who is happy.

"Really satisfied with how we started the season. It is a good start, not only the results, but I liked our performance today.

"The fixtures are difficult, but I have felt how difficult Wolves and Palace are away. It is good that we have won these games, and it is up to us to show ourselves in the big games.

"Unfortunately, Alisson will not be with us in these matches with how he walked off the pitch."

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner was left frustrated as he felt Palace should have had a penalty for a push by Virgil van Dijk on Marc Guehi.

They are winless in their first seven matches of the Premier League, their longest such run at the start of a campaign in the competition since 2017-18 (also seven games), but the German is not worried after seeing positive signs from his team.

"We should have had a clear penalty," Glasner said. "I disagree [with the PGMOL explanation] if it was on the halfway line they'd have given a foul. When it's a foul, it's a foul.

"It doesn't matter if it had an impact or not. If it is in the box, it is a penalty.

"It is frustrating we didn't get a point because we had chances. The way we played in the second half – creating more chances and moments and not giving them chances – gives me confidence."

