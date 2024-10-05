Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, EPL: Jota's Early Strike Enough To Win It For Reds

Diogo Jota's early goal was enough to secure Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Portuguese forward netted after just nine minutes at Selhurst Park, darting in behind to pick out the bottom-left corner on his 100th start for the Reds in all competitions.
It could have been a different story though, as Eddie Nketiah had a goal ruled out for offside in the first minute, setting off too early before he dinked Alisson.
The Eagles pushed for a late equaliser but could not breach Liverpool's backline despite their late flurry of chances.
A sixth victory from seven matches moves Arne Slot's side four points clear at the top of the table before title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City play later on Saturday, while Palace remain without a win in 18th.
Data Debrief: Slot continues flying start
Liverpool have won all four of their away games under Slot so far, with the Dutchman just the fourth manager in Premier League history to manage the feat.
He is also the first Reds manager to win as many as nine of his first 10 games in charge (L1).
Palace showed some late fight, but it was not enough to flip the script and earn their first win of the Premier League season, with this their longest winless start since 2017-18.