Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Lauds Gunners' 'Miracle' Display After Trossard Dismissal

Mikel Arteta labelled Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City as a "miracle" after spending 56 minutes down to 10 men following Leandro Trossard's dismissal. (More Football News)
Erling Haaland's 100th Manchester City goal had put the hosts in front in the ninth minute, only for Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes to turn the game on its head.
Despite their goal advantage at the break, the Gunners also entered the interval with a man less after Trossard was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.
The visitors withstood an endless wave of City pressure, facing 28 shots in the second half before John Stones netted in the eighth minute of injury time.
While Arsenal will leave the Etihad disappointed with not taking all three points, Arteta lauded his players for their efforts against "the best team in the world".
"I am so proud of the team. We played the game in a difficult context. Playing against the best team in the world," Arteta said.
"After what happened, we went 2-1 up - it was a different story and I prefer not to make any comment about that [Leandro Trossard's red card].
"Obviously, it is already a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It is unbelievable what we have done."
However, Arteta was far less effusive about Michael Oliver's decision to show Trossard a second yellow card for delaying the restart after fouling Bernardo Silva.
Since the Spaniard's first game in charge of the Gunners, he has seen 17 players red carded in the Premier League - at least four more than any other club.
"It is very obvious, I don't need to talk about it. I think the red card is very clear, very obvious what people think," Arteta continued.
"It is not my job to come here and judge what happened.
"My job is to survive in one of the most difficult environments there is in football for 55 minutes and try to get things done to survive.
"The rest is not my job, but it has already happened twice in five games, which is very worrying to see in the best league, the Premier League.
"[The red card] makes the situation impossible. It is very, very hard to play with 11 players, with ten it is impossible.
"With ten you have to defend your six-yard box time and time again."
It was a frustrating afternoon for the reigning champions, with Pep Guardiola's side restricted to very little by Arsenal's stern defensive resolve.
The Gunners averaged just 12.5% possession after the break, with City failing to make their advantage count until the last kick of an enthralling encounter.
In Arsenal's attempts to halt the City onslaught, a number of players went down with cramp, much to the frustration of the home faithful packed inside the Etihad.
"I don't know how many [Arsenal] players went down with cramp, but that can of course happen in a demanding game," Guardiola added.
"We crossed and crossed and had Ruben [Dias], Manuel [Akanji], Erling [Haaland] but when you cross they have Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, so it is so difficult.
"There were ten players there. In the end, we got what we deserved.
"Maybe I would have done the same because it is with ten men. You have to ask Mikel [Arteta] what the tactic was.
"They were good with the long balls into Kai Havertz who is so strong and they go for the second balls.
"In the end we were patient, had the chances and got the goal. That's all."