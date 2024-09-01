Football

Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless

The game was preceded by an emotional tribute to the man who led Lazio to their last league title, Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 on Monday

Rafael-Leao-footballer
Rafael Leao celebrates his equaliser versus Lazio


Rafael Leao came off the bench to earn Milan a 2-2 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, but Paulo Fonseca's side are still without a Serie A win this season. (More Football News)

Milan were in front at the break through Strahinja Pavlovic's eighth-minute goal, the Serbian rising highest to power home a header from Christian Pulisic's corner.

However, Lazio hit back in the second half with Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scoring in quick succession.

Nuno Tavares' first-time ball into the centre was met by the unmarked Castellanos to level in the 62nd minute, then Dia tapped another Tavares cutback home to put the Biancocelesti ahead four minutes later.

Fonseca reacted by sending on four substitutes, and those changes had a swift impact as three of them combined for the leveller. 

Theo Hernandez – who joined Leao in being dropped from the start – picked out Tammy Abraham, and his lay-off allowed Leao to escape Tavares to fire past Ivan Provedel.

The game was preceded by an emotional tribute to the man who led Lazio to their last league title, Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 on Monday.

A Lazio shirt bearing the Swede's name was displayed on the home bench, while a banner held up by the home fans read: "You brought us to the top of the world... Have a good trip Mr. Sven."

Data Debrief: Milan's slow start continues

New Milan boss Fonseca is already under pressure after overseeing a return of two points from his first three league games at the helm.

It is the first time the Rossoneri have drawn two of their opening three matches in a Serie A season since 2011-12, when they also drew two and lost one, 

They went on to finish second that season, just four points adrift of champions Juventus. If a title challenge is to take place this term, rapid improvements are needed. 

