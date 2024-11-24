Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Preview, ISL: Nizams Set To Face Juggernauts In Bid To Improve Standings

Despite having seasoned defenders like Mourtada Fall and Carlos Delgado in their ranks, Odisha have been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of their eight matches in ISL 2024-25 so far

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
HFC-vs-OFC
Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Match in India Super League Season 10. Photo: X/@IndSuperLeague
info_icon

Hyderabad FC will play hosts to Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Monday as both sides seek to climb up the ladder to strengthen their positions in their respective first matches after the international break. (More Sports News)

After a tough campaign last year, Hyderabad FC have shown increasingly encouraging signs by securing two victories and a draw in their seven matches thus far.

Their seven points place them at the 11th spot and with the sixth-placed Punjab FC merely five points ahead (12), the home team can begin thinking towards bridging the gap with the higher-ranked opponents.

Odisha FC, positioned ninth in the table, have nine points from eight games. 

Head coach Sergio Lobera has been amongst the most competitive tacticians in the competition regardless of the team that he has been at the helm of, and the Spaniard would hence want better results with consistent performances from the Juggernauts.

Marseille players celebrating after goal against Reims in Ligue 1 match. - Photo: X | Marseille FC
Ligue 1: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Scores After VAR Intervention As Marseille Beat Lens 3-1

BY Associated Press

This away fixture gives them the opportunity to begin maximising points in the matches coming their way.

Hyderabad FC believe in making early inroads into the opposition's defence, ensuring that they set the tone for the flow of the proceedings.

This has resulted in them netting 43% of their goals in the opening 15 minutes of the matches in ISL 2024-25, with three out of their seven strikes so far coming in this phase of the game. 

Will they push Odisha FC back with an early breakthrough here too?

Interestingly though, Hyderabad FC play their best away from home. That explains their concerning home form, since they have not registered a victory in the previous 15 matches in their backyard.

In fact, their last win at the stadium came back in February 2023 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a 1-0 margin. 

Having worked on their impediments this year, can they brush aside this concern to go on an upward surge?

Odisha FC have recorded eight sequences of 10+ open play passes per game in ISL 2024-25.

This is the highest such average by any team and it clearly suggests that Hyderabad will have to strategise through which they can secure points despite not having possession for a large chunk of the game, since Odisha FC prefer keeping the ball.

Despite having seasoned defenders like Mourtada Fall and Carlos Delgado in their ranks, Odisha have been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of their eight matches in ISL 2024-25 so far.

If Hyderabad FC score on Monday, it will mark only the second time that the Juggernauts would concede a goal in each of their first nine games in an ISL season since 2020-21. This is surely a record that Lobera would want to set straight soon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: David Warner Unsold; Ashwin Goes To CSK For 9.75 Crores; Rishabh Pant SOLD To LSG At 27 Crores
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore
  4. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play; Pakistan Tottering In Pursuit Of 206-Run Target
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  2. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  3. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: Main Accused In Cop Stabbing Case Shot Dead In Encounter; Other 2 Arrested
  5. 'Won't Participate In Any Bypolls Until...': Mayawati Alleges Fake Voting In UP; Urges ECI To Step In
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign