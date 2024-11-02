Football

La Liga: Simeone Says It 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' To Play After Spanish Floods

The deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history have killed over 200 people and dozens were still unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the region of Valencia

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is unhappy that most La Liga matches will go ahead this weekend after catastrophic floods swept the eastern region of Spain. (More Football News)

The deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history have killed over 200 people and dozens were still unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the region of Valencia.

The tragedy is already Europe's worst flood-related disaster since 1967 when at least 500 people died in Portugal.

Saturday's clash between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano, are among several games postponed over the weekend after the floods.

"It doesn't make any sense," Simeone told reporters ahead of his side's home game against Las Palmas on Sunday.

"What is happening is very hard; it is very moving to see the people who went out on the streets to help, who with a shovel and their tools are trying to collaborate and that speaks very well of the country, of the people, and we want to help wherever we can.

"There are people having a very hard time, it's very sad and they tell us to continue and here we are, continuing."

Last month, Las Palmas named former Espanyol boss Diego Martinez as their new coach, and while Simeone is not pleased that the game is going ahead, he is prepared for a tough encounter.

"We have a tough game against a team that has improved a lot since the arrival of the coach," Simeone said.

"They are more forceful and I imagine a dangerous game, with a lot of counter-attacking, fast people in attack and we will try to have a game with these situations under control and get it out with the help of our fans, which is always fundamental."

