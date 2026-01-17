Real Madrid 2-0 Levante, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Stars In Los Blancos Win
Real Madrid were jeered by their disgruntled fans before Kylian Mbappe scored to spark a 2-0 win over Levante in the La Liga on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu whistled, booed and waved white handkerchiefs before the opening kickoff to express their anger after back-to-back losses and a sudden coaching change. New coach Alvaro Arbelao, who was promoted from their B team, as well as his players could have ill afforded another slip against a relegation-threatened Levante in front of their home supporters. It took a penalty converted by Mbappe in the 58th to break the deadlock after the striker was fouled by Adrian de la Fuente. Raul Asencio thumped in a header after a corner kick by Arda Guler to double the lead in the 65th.
