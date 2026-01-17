Real Madrid 2-0 Levante, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Stars In Los Blancos Win

Real Madrid were jeered by their disgruntled fans before Kylian Mbappe scored to spark a 2-0 win over Levante in the La Liga on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu whistled, booed and waved white handkerchiefs before the opening kickoff to express their anger after back-to-back losses and a sudden coaching change. New coach Alvaro Arbelao, who was promoted from their B team, as well as his players could have ill afforded another slip against a relegation-threatened Levante in front of their home supporters. It took a penalty converted by Mbappe in the 58th to break the deadlock after the striker was fouled by Adrian de la Fuente. Raul Asencio thumped in a header after a corner kick by Arda Guler to double the lead in the 65th.

Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (10) and teammates celebrate at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Alvaro Arbeloa
Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Jeremy Toljan
Levantes' Jeremy Toljan, right, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Raul Asencio
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Raul Asencio
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, right, celebrates with teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Raul Asencio
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Adrian de la Fuente
Levantes' Adrian de la Fuente, on ground, fouls Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Jeremy Toljan
Levantes' Jeremy Toljan, right, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Carlos Alvarez
Levantes' Carlos Alvarez tackles Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is challenged by during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe takes control of the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Levante Spanish Soccer La liga match-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs with ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Levante in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
