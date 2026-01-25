Villarreal Vs Real Madrid, La-Liga 2025-26: Mbappe Shines As 2-0 Victory Saw Los Blancos Leapfrog Barcelona
Real Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica, a tight contest decided by Kylian Mbappé’s brace in the second half. After a largely uneventful first 45 minutes with few clear chances for either side, Madrid struck early after the break when Vinícius Júnior’s run created space and his cut-back fell kindly for Mbappé to tap home his 20th league goal of the season. Villarreal threatened at times but lacked a cutting edge in the final third, while Madrid held firm defensively. In stoppage time, Mbappé was fouled in the box and confidently converted a Panenka penalty, sealing a crucial victory that took Los Blancos to the summit of the table.
