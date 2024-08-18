La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links

Mikel Merino has been left out of Real Sociedad's squad for their LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal. (More Football News)
Sociedad and Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations over a move for the Spain midfielder, who was part of the side that won Euro 2024 last month.
Merino has made 242 appearances for La Real since joining from Newcastle United in 2018, helping the club win the 2019-20 Copa del Rey.
And it appears he is nearing a return to the Premier League, with Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil confirming his absence from the 24-man matchday squad for the visit of Vallecano on Sunday.
"We worked with the idea that we would count on him, but I decided to leave him out of the squad," Alguacil told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
"He told me that he was ready to help. He wanted to be on the pitch. We are the ones who are here. There are open talks with other clubs and this decision is the best for them, for the club and for me.
"I don't know if I'm optimistic about him. I know more or less what he wants, but we don't know how those talks will end. At the moment, he's with us. [On Sunday] he'll be out of the game."