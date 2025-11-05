Slavia Prague 0-3 Arsenal: Dowman Makes History As Gunners Secure Fourth UCL Win
A fourth straight win. An eighth straight clean sheet to tie a 122-year record. A competition debut for 15-year-old schoolkid. It was quite the night for Arsenal in Prague, where Bukayo Saka converted a penalty and Mikel Merino added two second-half goals. Arsenal has yet to concede a goal in the Champion League and has matching its best-ever streak for shutouts, which was recorded in 1903 when in the second tier of English soccer.
