Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links

Martin Zubimendi has been named in Real Sociedad's squad for their final pre-season friendly versus Union Berlin, despite being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. (More Football News)
La Real travel to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei to face Union on Friday, as they work towards their opening match in La Liga versus Rayo Vallecano on August 18.
Star midfielder Zubimendi has a £51million buyout clause in his contract and has been strongly linked with an exit in recent weeks, with Liverpool reportedly showing an interest.
The Reds are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing ahead of the 2024-25 season, which will be their first campaign under former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.
Reports have suggested Liverpool are keen to negotiate a lower transfer fee for the Spain international, though La Real are thought unlikely to budge on their valuation.
Despite suggestions negotiations could move quickly, Zubimendi is in line to take to the field on Friday, as La Real prepare for their sixth full season under Imanol Alguacil.