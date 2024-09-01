Football

La Liga 2024-25: Girona Confident They Can Be Contenders On All Fronts, Says Michel

Michel praised the club's effort to revamp the squad with new signings in the close season, having lost several of his key players from last year

Michel-Girona-Osasuna-Laliga
Michel on the touchline for Girona against Osasuna.
info_icon

Girona boss Michel says he is confident his side have what it takes to be contenders for the La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey titles after a season in which they lit up Spanish soccer as a surprise package. (More Football News)

Backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners and only four years after being promoted to Spain's first division, Girona went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race last season, beating Catalonia rivals Barcelona twice before finishing third and qualifying for European football for the first time.

"We have a balanced squad, perfect to go out there and compete in all competitions," Michel told a press conference ahead of his side's LaLiga clash at Sevilla on Sunday.

"We are the team that recovered the most balls in the opposition's half in the first three matches of the season, a step up from last year, when we were sixth from bottom.

Girona coach Michel - null
UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel

BY Stats Perform

"I really don't care about the system we use, I care about our performance on the pitch, the way of doing things. We want numerical superiority with the ball and to regain it as quickly as possible."

Michel praised the club's effort to revamp the squad with new signings in the close season, having lost several of his key players from last year.

Christian Stuani scored Girona's final goal in their 4-0 win over Osasuna. - null
Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win

BY Stats Perform

Although winger Savinho, striker Artem Dovbyk and versatile midfielder Aleix Garcia have all gone, Michel said he believed the arrivals of the likes of Abel Ruiz, Donny van de Beek, Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma would help his side step up.

Girona will face the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan in the Champions League this season.

"Everyone is happy at the club because we have taken a step forward. Last year we had players on loan and only Danjuma, Bryan (Gil) and Oriol (Romeu) have come in this situation," Michel said.

"I think we have a good squad for the style of play we want to show, and I think we are versatile enough to have a good year."

Girona are seventh in the LaLiga standings on four points in three games, five behind leaders Barcelona. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

