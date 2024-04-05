Football

Juventus Announce Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse Of Weston McKennie

A footage on social media appeared to show Weston McKennie being targeted with racist chants by a section of fans at Allianz Stadium

Weston McKennie was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Juventus’ 2-0 win over Lazio. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
An investigation has been launched after Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was allegedly subjected to racist chants during Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg victory over Lazio. (More Football News)

McKennie played his part in Juve’s 2-0 win after he set up Dusan Vlahovic for the club’s second goal of the last-four clash.

The United States international was substituted in the 89th minute and footage on social media appeared to show McKennie being targeted with racist chants by a section of fans at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has now confirmed they are looking into the incident of alleged racism, which they state came from visiting supporters inside the stadium.

“Juventus Football Club takes note of the video circulated on social networks and reported by some media from which it would emerge the intonation of discriminatory chants coming from the visiting sector and directed at Weston McKennie during his substitution in the Juventus-Lazio semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup, played on 2 April,” a club statement read.

“Following confirmation of the incident by the player, the club communicates that it has activated all procedures aimed at verifying what happened and will fully cooperate in order to identify the persons responsible and, consequently, take all necessary measures in this regard.”

