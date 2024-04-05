Sports

Premier League: Alexis Mac Allister Helps Liverpool Return To Top Of Table - In Pics

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored the crucial goal which helped return Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and ease any nerves about an early wobble in the title run-in. Whether the win proves to be as significant as the one which paved the way for their Champions League win will only be discovered over the next eight games but in the short term it took Liverpool two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of Manchester City.