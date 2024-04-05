Sports

Premier League: Alexis Mac Allister Helps Liverpool Return To Top Of Table - In Pics

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored the crucial goal which helped return Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and ease any nerves about an early wobble in the title run-in. Whether the win proves to be as significant as the one which paved the way for their Champions League win will only be discovered over the next eight games but in the short term it took Liverpool two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of Manchester City.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Sheffield United's William Osula, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Sheffield United's goalkeeper Ivo Grbic punches the ball away under pressure from Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's James McAtee during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Sheffield United | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

