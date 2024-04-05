Premier League: Alexis Mac Allister Helps Liverpool Return To Top Of Table - In Pics

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Sheffield United's William Osula, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Sheffield United's goalkeeper Ivo Grbic punches the ball away under pressure from Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's James McAtee during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.