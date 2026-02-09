Serie A: Who Won Yesterday's Juventus Vs Lazio Match?

Juventus came from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw at Allianz Stadium
Pierre Kalulu headed home in stoppage time to preserve their unbeaten home league record
Lazio led through goals from Pedro and Gustav Isaksen, but Weston McKennie’s header sparked a late revival
Pierre Kalulu's last-gasp equaliser rescued a point for Juventus, as they came from behind to snatch a draw 2-2 against Lazio.
The Bianconeri recovered from 2-0 down at the Allianz Stadium, ensuring a dramatic share of the spoils when Kalulu headed home in the 96th minute.
Juventus went close to taking the lead when Ivan Provedel kept out Bremer's header, while Teun Koopmeiners' low drive was ruled out for offside against Khephren Thuram.
However, it was Lazio who struck in first-half stoppage time. Daniel Maldini robbed Manuel Locatelli in midfield before finding Pedro, whose shot deflected in via Bremer.
Maurizio Sarri's side doubled their lead within two minutes of the second half following a swift counter, which culminated in Gustav Isaksen brilliantly beating Michele Di Gregorio from a tight angle.
Kenan Yildiz and Edon Zhegrova saw efforts pushed away before Juventus pulled a goal back in the 59th minute, when Weston McKennie nodded home from Andrea Cambiaso's cross.
After Nuno Tavares made a great last-ditch intervention to deny a certain Bremer tap-in, McKennie then saw a goal disallowed for offside.
At the other end, substitute Tijjani Noslin squandered a great opportunity to seal victory for Lazio when he blazed over after a swift counter, and it proved costly six minutes into stoppage time, when Kalulu nodded in Jeremie Boga's centre to snatch a point.
Data Debrief: No way, Pedro!
Juventus maintained their unbeaten home record in Serie A this season, albeit by the skin of their teeth, after denying Lazio their first league double over the Bianconeri since the 1942-43 season.
The Biancocelesti led through Pedro on his 150th Serie A appearance, all of which have occurred since he turned 34.
The Spaniard is the fourth foreign player to achieve that feat during the three-points-per-win era, after Javier Zanetti, Samir Handanovic and Rodrigo Palacio.
However, Juve's revival was led by McKennie, who has scored seven goals in all competitions since Luciano Spalletti took charge; the most by any Serie A midfielder during this period.
But it was perhaps a game Juventus felt they should have won, given they finished the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.84 from their 34 shots compared to Lazio's 1.06 from their nine attempts.