Juventus Vs Lazio, LIVE Score, Serie A: Hosts Bianconeri Enter Favourites Against Biancocelesti At Home

Juventus Vs Lazio, LIVE Score, Serie A: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the matchday 23 of Serie A between Bianconeri and Biancocelesti at the Allianz Stadium in Turinz on February 8, 2026

Juventus Vs Lazio, LIVE Score, Serie A
Juventus will take on Lazio in matchday 23 of Serie A 2025-26 at the Allianz Stadium on February 8, 2026. X/Juventus
Juventus Vs Lazio, LIVE Score, Serie A: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 23 of the Serie A between Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Italy on February 23, 2026. Bianconeri have won 7 out of their last 9 matches in Serie A and have scored 21 goals in them. Their dominant run has taken them into the top four with 13 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses in 23 matches that have been played so far. Their last loss was only against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter-final. On the other hand, Lazio have had a mix season so far and are on the 8th spot in the points table with 8 wins, 7 losses from 23 matches. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Juventus Vs Lazio, LIVE Score, Serie A: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 23 of Serie A between Juventus and Lazo at the Mapei Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and updates of the match.

Published At:
