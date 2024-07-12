Football

Jonny Evans Extends Manchester United Stay By One Year

Having spent an initial nine-year spell in Manchester United's first team between 2006 and 2015, Jonny Evans returned as cover for Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof last year

Jonny Evans poses with Erik ten Hag after penning a new Manchester United contract
info_icon

Jonny Evans has extended his stay at Manchester United until the end of next season, penning a new one-year contract. (More Football News)

Having come through United's academy and spent an initial nine-year spell in the Red Devils' first team between 2006 and 2015, Evans returned as cover for Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof last year.

With all four of those players enduring injury-hit 2023-24 seasons, Evans played a far more prominent role than expected as United finished eighth in the Premier League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has joined Manchester United as an assistant manager - null
English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant

BY Stats Perform

The 36-year-old made 30 appearances across all competitions, including coming off the bench in May's FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City.

Evans has now won every domestic trophy with United, having claimed three Premier League titles and two EFL Cups during his first stint with the club.

Speaking to the club's website after penning his extension, Evans said: "I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season.

"To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

"Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

"Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Finishes Test Career With Innings Win - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Serie A: Coach Simone Inzaghi Commits Future To Inter Milan Until 2026
  2. Jonny Evans Extends Manchester United Stay By One Year
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Preview, Copa America 3rd Place Match: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  5. IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  2. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  2. Delhi: Govt To Launch New Drive Against Motor Vehicle Scheme Violations By Aggregators On July 15
  3. Costly Vegetables Push Retail Inflation To 4-Month High Of 5.08 Percent In June
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft
  5. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: BJP-Backed Mahayuti Alliance Wins 9 Out Of 11 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  4. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
US News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  5. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
World News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  5. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report